SOHO STUDIO

Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€65,400
8
About the complex

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .

The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m. 

20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.

The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.

You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.

Your neighbors will be Ksenia Sobchak and other interesting personalities

 

The management company will provide a completely passive income:

 

The increase in value to delivery - from 40% 

Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum

Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum

 

⚙ Readiness - 2025. 

⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension

⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable ) 

⁇ ӈFirst installment 50%

⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period

installment is tied to the construction stages - the construction period is 21 months.

It is possible to pay in installments 80% of the value of the lot, the remaining 20% Parq will be deducted from the rental income.

 

important information by quarter Soho Studio: 

1. The apartments will not be available for resale until the end of construction. 

2.It is also possible payment options in installments for the construction of apartments 38 and 45 sq.m. with a payment plan:

1st contribution 50% within two weeks after booking. 

2nd installment 20% 

3rd contribution 20%

4th installment 10%

 

⁇ When paying with cryptocurrency, the developer has a commission of 1%.

 

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Online tour
Wana Giri, Indonesia

