Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. Delivery date: 50 apartments of the first phase will be ready in September 2023, the second phase - a hotel not for sale - in 2024.
Features of the flats
Each flat includes a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom in the mezzanine, a bathroom.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Internet
Air conditioning
TV
Washer-dryer
Kitchen appliances (electric hob, hood, fridge, microwave, cooler)
Advantages
Estimated payback period: 7 years.
The lease is available for 30 years with guaranteed renewal at market value.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Canggu, 300 meters to the coast, close to 4 beaches and famous beach clubs. A popular area among foreign expats coming to Bali for long periods of time due to its quieter atmosphere, picturesque scenery with rice terraces and views of the Indian Ocean.
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter double apartments. All apartments are equipped with modern smart systems, high-quality finishing materials and modern quality furniture. The apartments are sold with decoration and finished furniture. Attractive prices and purchase conditions at the beginning of sales!
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 15 hectares, on which there will be restaurants, cafes, shops, a shopping center, a bakery, a co-working space, a spa, a sports complex, a school, a kindergarten, an infinity pool with ocean water, a helipad, a stable, as well as children's and sports grounds.