Mandala Eco Village

Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€84,000
About the complex

The most unusual and ambitious project on the southern coast of Lombok Island, consisting of 88 bamboo villas, located in the modern eco-village of the same name. The concept of the complex reflects a new more sustainable lifestyle aimed at environmentally oriented dynamics and in constant contact with the surrounding nature. 

The project provides only 20% of the development of each site, including rainwater collection systems, natural heating and cooling, solar chimneys, water bodies and natural materials. The unique design of the villas from four different architectural studios Pablo Luna, WNA Studio, Dikarya Architect, Bio Arc harmoniously fits into the tropical surroundings. Each residential block is equipped with passive heating and cooling, has its own tropical garden, private pool, high ceilings and well ventilated spaces.

Investments in this project — is not only a profitable investment with the possibility of generating income, but also the prospect of becoming part of a community of like-minded people built on the principles of nature conservation, sustainable lifestyle, holistic well-being, etc, social connections and personal growth.

Growth of land and capital is 15-20%. When purchasing real estate, a residence permit in Indonesia is included.

Service & infrastructure:

  • Botanical garden
  • Medical clinic
  • International school
  • Restaurants & cafes
  • Public center
  • Yoga-retrit
  • Parking
  • Private pools
  • Security & video surveillance
2027
Finished
Properties in the complex
Apartments Villa
Price per m², EUR Price on request
Apartment price, EUR 71 000 – 172 000
New building location
Sengkol, Indonesia

