Mango Creek ROI 17-29

Ungasan, Indonesia

from €232,053

221 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. The glazing length is 8.5 meters, while there are no partitions. You can enjoy sea views and night bali directly from the villa. In the villas, every inch was designed to create maximum comfort - the Russian architect in the premium real estate sector worked on the project. The villas at Sky Stars Ocean View are unique. Each villa offers panoramic sea views, the night in Bali and the runway at Bali Airport. You will see planes take off and land. Against the background of this species, mountains rise with a volcano. Sky Stars Ocean View is surrounded by the best beaches in Bali. Melasti, Dreamland Beach, Balangan Beach, Nyang Nyang, Jimbaran Beach and dozens of other beaches These will be the most technological villas in Bali, with a smart home system and remote property management via mobile applications. All electrical devices at home are fed into the application. Well, you don't have to go anywhere to turn on the air conditioning or backlighting by the pool, or open the curtains in the morning and give your friends access to yours when you haven't arrived. You can also use the complex service by setting the task for your manager using a mobile application. If you are abroad, you can be quiet for your villas. All income and financial reports from the rental of real estate come to your mobile application. Convenience, security and transparency of what most investors choose. 3 Types of villas are available in the complex: - single villas (9 villas in the complex). Living space from 85 to 104 square meters.m. area of 221 square meters.m. up to 270 square meters.m. Costs of $ 249,000 - double villa (6 villas in the complex). Living space from 107 to 135 square meters.m. Land area from 275 to 283 square meters.m. Costs of $ 309,000 - Villa with three bedrooms (4 villas in the complex). Living space from 419 to 450 square meters.m. Costs $ 490,000.