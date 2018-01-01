Mango Creek ROI 17-29

Located in the heart of Kuta on the island of Lombok, the residential complex offers a charming combination of bohemian luxury and natural beauty. These villas are a real paradise where you can enjoy the serenity of the cool air of the jungle and bask in the warmth of the tropical sun, swimming in your own pool. The advantageous location of the complex, just a 5-minute drive from the city center, provides easy access to the vibrant local culture, exquisite restaurants and stunning beaches that this wonderful island has to offer.
Villas with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms have their own private swimming pool, an enclosed kitchen and a spacious living room.
Whether you are looking for a holiday residence or a lucrative investment, this property is bound to exceed your expectations. ROI in this complex is 17-29%, the annual rental income is 42,000€ - 69,600€ with an average occupancy rate of 75%