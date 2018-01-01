A five-star boutique complex of chic villas, located in an untouched area of South Lombok, having direct access to the ocean and the bay in the vicinity of the national park. Excellent option for investments and guaranteed passive income (ROI 7.5 - 9%). The concept of the complex reflects an expensive resort based on impressions, luxury and style. Central to the philosophy of the resort will take its sustainable development.

The boutique resort will run on the «all inclusive» system and consists of 32 fully furnished residences with private pools and a beach. The area of the complex is 8 hectares and occupies space from the beach to the top of the hill.

The concept of the project offers guests a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences, including archery, pottery, jungle hiking, quad biking, surfing and much more. The territory will have its own garden of organic vegetables and aromatic herbs, as well as sarai for animals on a free walk. Guests will be able to taste world-class dishes made from ingredients from their own farm, as well as to get acquainted with traditional Indonesian cuisine in culinary master classes. And the wellness center and SPA promise to distract guests from the bustle of everyday life, offering a huge selection of procedures and daily yoga and meditation classes.



Service & infrastructure: