  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Atrium Lombok

Atrium Lombok

Kuta, Indonesia
from
€81,225
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A complex of designer apartments located in the heart of Lombok Island in the thriving tourist area of Kuta Mandalika. The new project is a luxury resort with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life on the territory.

The complex is represented by 78 first-class apartments with 1.2 and 3 bedrooms in 12 different sizes and layouts, equipped with all the amenities of a modern residential complex. Magnificently decorated in tropical minimalist Mediterranean and Indonesian themes, the apartments meet a wide range of taste and style of their inhabitants.

Each owner of the apartment has the opportunity to stay and receive passive income from renting a property. ROI is more than 10%, the annual capital growth in the area at the moment is 20%.

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 33.0 – 60.0
Price per m², EUR 2 752 – 2 918
Apartment price, EUR 92 000 – 176 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², EUR 2 908
Apartment price, EUR 203 000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 116.0
Price per m², EUR 2 880
Apartment price, EUR 338 000
New building location
Kuta, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SUNNY APART III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€169,741
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€174,456
Residential complex THE TAMORA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€158,076
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€68,608
Apart - hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€115,990
You are viewing
Atrium Lombok
Kuta, Indonesia
from
€81,225
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€480,933
Area 101–204 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! A project for life and investment in Bali in the original residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR located in the most developed tourist area of Sanur, on the first line of the ocean. The apartments are designed with a unique design in the style of « modern ». Finishing from natural marble, premium furniture. Each apartment also has a « Smart Home » system. Features of the complex: a azure private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga, a cafe, coworking, parking, playgrounds, a restaurant, a bar. within walking distance of the complex: - Supermarket, boutiques, spa, cafes, restaurants, yacht parking. - International kindergarten, the largest medical center. The initial minimum contribution is 30%. The projected yield of the complex ( in the first 3 years ) 18% per annum. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view. The residence features an outdoor cinema, a bar and a barbecue area, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - 1st quater of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages High rental income - 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 7 minutes away from Berawa Beach, near clubs and a school.
Residential complex Kuara
Residential complex Kuara
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€251,000
Area 372 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
A five-star boutique complex of chic villas, located in an untouched area of South Lombok, having direct access to the ocean and the bay in the vicinity of the national park. Excellent option for investments and guaranteed passive income (ROI 7.5 - 9%). The concept of the complex reflects an expensive resort based on impressions, luxury and style. Central to the philosophy of the resort will take its sustainable development. The boutique resort will run on the «all inclusive» system and consists of 32 fully furnished residences with private pools and a beach. The area of the complex is 8 hectares and occupies space from the beach to the top of the hill. The concept of the project offers guests a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences, including archery, pottery, jungle hiking, quad biking, surfing and much more. The territory will have its own garden of organic vegetables and aromatic herbs, as well as sarai for animals on a free walk. Guests will be able to taste world-class dishes made from ingredients from their own farm, as well as to get acquainted with traditional Indonesian cuisine in culinary master classes. And the wellness center and SPA promise to distract guests from the bustle of everyday life, offering a huge selection of procedures and daily yoga and meditation classes. Service & infrastructure: 24 Pools Own beach Stables on the territory Garden of organic fruits and vegetables Archery field Pottery workshop Culinary master classes Restaurant SPA and wellness center Zone for meditation and yoga Parking Security and video surveillance 24/7 Five star hotel service
Realting.com
Go