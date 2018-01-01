Atrium Lombok

A complex of designer apartments located in the heart of Lombok Island in the thriving tourist area of Kuta Mandalika. The new project is a luxury resort with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life on the territory.

The complex is represented by 78 first-class apartments with 1.2 and 3 bedrooms in 12 different sizes and layouts, equipped with all the amenities of a modern residential complex. Magnificently decorated in tropical minimalist Mediterranean and Indonesian themes, the apartments meet a wide range of taste and style of their inhabitants.

Each owner of the apartment has the opportunity to stay and receive passive income from renting a property. ROI is more than 10%, the annual capital growth in the area at the moment is 20%.