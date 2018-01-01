First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia

Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts, co-working space, a kids club for families with children and a seafront infinity pool.Facilities and equipment in the house
Standard furniture package - from $19,600
Premium furniture package - from $26,140
Nusa Dua is a world famous beach destination located in the southern part of Bali. The area boasts miles of pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and plenty of water sports. Nusa Dua is also known for being home to many top 5 star resorts from major international chains. This area is ideal for those who are looking for a quiet and comfortable life, the ocean and beaches, views of stunning sunrises and all this in close proximity to the best attractions and infrastructure facilities (restaurants, sports clubs, shopping centers, etc.).