Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
€68,608
About the complex

We offer apartments with private entrances.

The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds.

  • Ceiling height - 4 m.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque area, among tropical nature, 3 minutes drive from the nearest international school and 15 minutes away from an entertainment complex with restaurants, a spa center, a swimming pool and a gym.

Ubud is the cultural and intellectual capital of the island.

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

