Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Wana Giri, Indonesia

from €377,202

98–134 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Residential complex 5 STORIES is built of five villas located in the ideal area of Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach. Modern 3-room villa with a spacious living area and a kitchen with panoramic windows. The villa features a spacious terrace next to the private pool, which offers magical views of rice fields and sunset. With an initial contribution of 50% and interest-free installments per year. Here you can truly retire with nature and feel all the magic of the island of Bali. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor terrace; - Pool; - Parking; - Protected area 24/7; - Zones for meditation and yoga; - Landscaping. Nearby all the necessary infrastructure: - cozy cafes and the best restaurants; - kindergartens; - sports clubs and beach resorts. Each year, the increase in rental prices in Bali increases by 15-20%. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.