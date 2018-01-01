Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

We offer apartments with private entrances.
The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in a picturesque area, among tropical nature, 3 minutes drive from the nearest international school and 15 minutes away from an entertainment complex with restaurants, a spa center, a swimming pool and a gym.
Ubud is the cultural and intellectual capital of the island.