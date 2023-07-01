Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia

The longest pool in the world is 190 m, located on the roof will surprise the most sophisticated buyers of the property. All the necessary amenities for life and recreation are located on the territory of the complex - fitness center, space for work, restaurant on the top floor.

Advantages

The projected occupancy of the complex is 90% and above.

High potential for profit and resale.

Projected profitability of the complex during the first 3 years from current prices - 15-17%.

The highest quality finishing materials. Every square centimeter is thought out to the smallest detail.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Berawa area, 500 meters from the ocean, in the tourist center of Bali. The complex is surrounded by Bali's top beach clubs, the best surfing spots, hundreds of popular places, cafes and restaurants, as well as all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.