  Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia

from

€302,820

Canggu, Indonesia
€302,820
About the complex

The new complex of modern townhouses offers homes with private pools and parking lots. There are 3 interior options to choose from. The management company will be responsible for the following:

  • house and territory care
  • paying taxes
  • profitability reports
  • guest service, concierge service
  • 24/7 security
  • 80-90% occupancy
Features of the flats

1st floor - a corridor, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, a terrace.

2nd floor - a corridor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Grohe plumbing
  • Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems
  • mattresses (USA) King Koil
  • teak wood furniture
  • Austrian fittings Blum
Advantages
  • In case of violation of the construction deadlines, compensation is provided in the amount of 1% per month of the amount of funds contributed by the investor
  • High rental income
  • 12% profit guaranteed by contract
  • payback 5-6 years
  • profit from 13 to 20% (10% is deducted to the management company)
  • Swiss insurance - 1 year (renewable)
  • construction guarantee - 5 years
Location and nearby infrastructure

The local beach is only 1 minute away. The airport can be reached in 35 minutes. In the area are located Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Body Factory Bali gym, Montessori School Bali.

Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
