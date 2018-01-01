First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Bali, Indonesia

  1. Realting.com
Bali, Indonesia
€140,054
About the complex

We offer different villas, townhouses and apartments in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares.

The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center, a fitness center, a supermarket and boutiques, a school and a kindergarten, a sal-water swimming pool 40x50 m.

Advantages

income from renting out your property

flexible payment scheme

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area of Bali, near 5-star hotels, 500 meters from Melasti Beach.

Bali, Indonesia

