New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:

Running track around the complex

Сo-working

Sports ground

Playground

SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)

Restaurant

Large swimming pool

Yoga area

Mini cinema

Parking

The construction period of the complex is 20 months.

Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years.

The object is in the presale stage from 01/07/23 to 14/08/23. Price increase from August 14, 2023!

Advantages

Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year

Average yield - 15%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance. The beach can be reached in 12-15 minutes.