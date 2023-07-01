  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€159,927
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Running track around the complex
  • Сo-working
  • Sports ground
  • Playground
  • SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)
  • Restaurant
  • Large swimming pool
  • Yoga area
  • Mini cinema
  • Parking

The construction period of the complex is 20 months.

Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years.

The object is in the presale stage from 01/07/23 to 14/08/23. Price increase from August 14, 2023! 

Advantages

Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year

Average yield - 15%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance. The beach can be reached in 12-15 minutes.

New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel LABUAN RESORT APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€132,021
Residential complex SUOM
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€249,896
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€58,844
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€245,095
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€193,994
You are viewing
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€159,927
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Serenity
Residential complex Serenity
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€183,886
Area 133–184 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-Ubud. The complex is located on an area of 2400 m2 and consists of 11 townhouses and 2 villas. The villas are equipped with a 25 m2 swimming pool, have a local area of 120 m2, and a terrace. The townhouses are equipped with 13 m2 swimming pools and have a local area of 30 m2.
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€255,505
Agency: TRANIO
On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool, a bar and a restaurant. The residents have a fitness room and a spa, five-star hotel services. Features of the flats The interior of the apartments is thought out to the smallest detail in the best traditions of five-star hotels. The units have its own kitchen and a spacious closet. Facilities and equipment in the house smart home system controls lights, air conditioning, curtains or TV sensors automatically turn off the lights and air conditioning when you leave the unit bespoke handcrafted furniture natural italian marble and premium quality porcelain stoneware tiles Advantages Perpetual ownership of the property Projected occupancy of the complex - 90% and above High profitability and resale potential You can fully remotely rent out your property (15% of income goes to management) The management company takes care of all maintenance issues: security 24/7 maintenance and overhaul cleaning of the territory of the complex apartment cleaning, linen change ensuring the correct operation of all systems rental of property accrual of profitability to any current account payment of taxes provision of financial statements Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located 30 meters from the ocean in the most famous tourist area of Bali. All infrastructure for life and recreation is within walking distance from the complex. In 15 minutes is located one of the best water parks in all of Asia. In 3 minutes there is an equestrian club. You can also go surfing. Nearby there is a huge selection of cafes, bars and restaurants with a unique atmosphere. The coastline is 12 km long.
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Bali, Indonesia
Bali, Indonesia
from
€140,054
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different villas, townhouses and apartments in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center, a fitness center, a supermarket and boutiques, a school and a kindergarten, a sal-water swimming pool 40x50 m. Advantages income from renting out your property flexible payment scheme Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area of Bali, near 5-star hotels, 500 meters from Melasti Beach.
Realting.com
Go