  4. SUNNY APART III

SUNNY APART III

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€169,741
;
4
About the complex

Apartments in a new complex on the ocean.

ROI 20.66%, payback - 4-6 years

Apartments with panoramic views of the picturesque nature of Bali. Fully finished « turnkey ». Planning with one and two bedrooms (50 - 60 sq.m.).

The latest residential complex is located in the popular tourist area of Changu.

Complex infrastructure: large pool, bar and rooftop lounge with sunset views, gym, restaurant, parking.

Why is it beneficial for you:
- We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE;
- The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence;
- Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%;
- We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices;
- We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate;
- Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country;
- Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift;
- Interest-free comfortable installments.


Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0
Price per m², EUR 3 612
Apartment price, EUR 169 741
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

