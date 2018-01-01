SUNNY OCEAN VIEW

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Premium apartments with panoramic ocean views.
One bedroom apartments (50 sq.m.). The interior is thought out to the smallest detail, complete decoration, new furniture and the latest household appliances. Annual payback - 13-20%.
Initial installment - 25%.
The complex is located 7 minutes to Padang Beach and 5 minutes to Bingin Beach. Close to social infrastructure for a comfortable stay.
Why is it beneficial for you:
- We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE;
- The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence;
- Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%;
- We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices;
- We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate;
- Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country;
- Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift;
- Interest-free comfortable installments.
Call or write, tell everything about real estate in Bali and select according to your wishes. The consultation is absolutely FREE.