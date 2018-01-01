  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. SUNNY OCEAN VIEW

SUNNY OCEAN VIEW

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€179,171
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

Premium apartments with panoramic ocean views.

One bedroom apartments (50 sq.m.). The interior is thought out to the smallest detail, complete decoration, new furniture and the latest household appliances. Annual payback - 13-20%.

Initial installment - 25%.

The complex is located 7 minutes to Padang Beach and 5 minutes to Bingin Beach. Close to social infrastructure for a comfortable stay.

Why is it beneficial for you:
- We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE;
- The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence;
- Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%;
- We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices;
- We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate;
- Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country;
- Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift;
- Interest-free comfortable installments.

Call or write, tell everything about real estate in Bali and select according to your wishes. The consultation is absolutely FREE.

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR Price on request
Apartment price, EUR 179 171
New building location
Pecatu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€482,620
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€293,357
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€250,000
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Balangan, Indonesia
from
€643,494
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€480,933
You are viewing
SUNNY OCEAN VIEW
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€179,171
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€245,181
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Magnum Estate
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean! Apartments with a full finish, furniture and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view! The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with a good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions. Assignment offer from investor, price $60,000 lower than developer Magnum Residence Berawa. The object has a very good price growth potential! There is a delay until the end of construction. Any form of payment. Remote transaction possible. WhatsApp
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€340,673
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Cafe - 2 minutes Beach - 6 minutes Beach club - 10 minutes
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€334,955
Area 74–246 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The first luxury residence of LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE in Bali in the promising area of Uluvatu. The houses are located among the white rocks, with a complete repair of « turnkey » with stunning ocean views. With an interest-free installment of 24 months. Within walking distance of the beaches of Impossibles and Bingin. Bali is one of the most attractive for investment in real estate with high income potential. The complex is equipped with amenities for a comfortable stay: - 5 star personal concierge service - Hotel restaurant and two pools ( including 68-meter infinity-pool ) - Gym and Wellness Center - Kids Club - 24-hour security and full-time staff on site Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go