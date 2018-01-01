  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia

Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
€359,599
About the complex

The project is a masterpiece of bionic architecture located in the cultural heart of Bali - Ubud, and more specifically in the most sacred place, the Artists' Trail. The complex comprises luxurious 1, 2, 3-bedroom duplex apartments with private pools. The complex also has all the facilities for your comfort - spa, restaurant, co-working space, gym, children's area.

Legally guaranteed annual return on the property's transfer to management:

12% 1-bedroom apartment

11% 2 bedroom apartment

10% 3-bedroom apartment

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is a town on the Indonesian island of Bali in the district of the same name, set amidst rice fields and steep gorges in the central foothills of the Gianyar district. It is considered a centre of art and culture, and tourism is the most developed sector of the economy.

There are many ancient temples, museums, art galleries and dance performances. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Bali Spirit Festival, Ubud Food Festival and Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€359,599
