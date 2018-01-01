  1. Realting.com
  New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia

New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia

Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
€193,994
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool and a pool bar, a gym, a business center.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.

  • Bali International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Beach - 30 seconds
  • Cafe - 30 seconds
  • Beach club - 3 minutes
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia

New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€193,994
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
€193,994
