New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia

Расположенная в отличном месте и полностью застроенном районе Чангу, эта комфортабельная жилая квартира имеет статус красной зоны, что гарантирует инвесторам право сдавать жилье туристам на посуточной основе. Он находится всего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа, медицинского центра, теннисных кортов, кондитерских, кафе, ресторанов, супермаркетов и других.
В квартире 4 этажа, стильный интерьер с авиационными мотивами в отделке, прочная стена, современный санузел и кухня, умиротворяющий вид за окном. Он строится как капитальное здание, лишенное традиционных индонезийских недостатков жилья. Здесь будет приятно остановиться в любую погоду, сейчас или через десять лет. Он также поставляется с возобновляемым страховым полисом сроком на один год, 5-летней гарантией на строительство здания и 1-летней гарантией на мебель и фурнитуру.
Особенности и характеристики:
1 кровать | 1 Ванная
Закрытая гостиная и столовая
Площадь участка: 400 м2
Жилая площадь: 36-69 м2
Право собственности на землю: Аренда
Здание: 4-этажное
Меблировка: Меблирована
Год постройки: Март 2023 – Март 2024
Аренда: 30 лет (гарантированное продление)
Доступно в 3 единицах
We offer apartments with private entrances.
The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Ceiling height - 4 m.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a picturesque area, among tropical nature, 3 minutes drive from the nearest international school and 15 minutes away from an entertainment complex with restaurants, a spa center, a swimming pool and a gym.
Ubud is the cultural and intellectual capital of the island.
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance.
Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean!
Apartments with a full finish, furniture and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view!
The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with a good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions.
Assignment offer from investor, price $60,000 lower than developer Magnum Residence Berawa.
The object has a very good price growth potential!
There is a delay until the end of construction.
Any form of payment. Remote transaction possible.
WhatsApp