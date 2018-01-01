  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia

Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€482,620
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the ocean and Agung Volcano. On the ground floor there is a private swimming pool, while on all other floors the apartments have a jacuzzi on the balcony.

The residence features a spa center, a yoga studio, a white sandy beach 60 meters and a beach club, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness center, coworking. An excellent beach for swimming, as it is closed by reefs from waves, the longest promenade in Bali, along which you can walk or ride a bike. In addition, there is a port for speed boats and a pier for yachts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the boat dock, within walking distance of cafes and restaurants.

  • Large supermarket - 2 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
  • International kindergarten - 10 minutes
  • International school - 3 minutes
  • Boutiques and spa - 30 meters
  • Large medical center - 3 minutes drive
  • Market - 5 minutes
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€174,456
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€193,994
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€179,171
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€250,000
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€334,955
You are viewing
Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€482,620
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Bali, Indonesia
Jelantik, Indonesia
from
€260,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and quiet area, 5 minutes away from Canggu, between the areas of Canggu and Seminyak, near cafes and clubs, shops, schools and kindergartens. International school - 5 minutes International kindergarten - 1 minute Tennis center - 4 minutes Supermarket - 1 minute Indian Ocean - 10 minutes drive International airport - 40 minutes drive
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
€320,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, around-the-clock concierge service and security. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants and bars. Bingin Beach - 5 minutes Padang Padang Beach - 7 minutes
Residential complex Serenity
Residential complex Serenity
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€183,886
Area 133–184 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-Ubud. The complex is located on an area of 2400 m2 and consists of 11 townhouses and 2 villas. The villas are equipped with a 25 m2 swimming pool, have a local area of 120 m2, and a terrace. The townhouses are equipped with 13 m2 swimming pools and have a local area of 30 m2.
Realting.com
Go