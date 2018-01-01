Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia

On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool, a bar and a restaurant. The residents have a fitness room and a spa, five-star hotel services.Features of the flats
The interior of the apartments is thought out to the smallest detail in the best traditions of five-star hotels. The units have its own kitchen and a spacious closet.Facilities and equipment in the house
The complex is located 30 meters from the ocean in the most famous tourist area of Bali. All infrastructure for life and recreation is within walking distance from the complex. In 15 minutes is located one of the best water parks in all of Asia. In 3 minutes there is an equestrian club. You can also go surfing. Nearby there is a huge selection of cafes, bars and restaurants with a unique atmosphere. The coastline is 12 km long.