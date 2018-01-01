  1. Realting.com
JUST RESIDENCE

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€58,844
About the complex

JUST RESIDENCE is a closed apartment complex designed for those looking for their comfortable and cozy corner in Bali

For those who want to purchase a quality asset for real value without overpayments.

For those who want to acquire reliable and durable real estate that will delight people and bring you passive income

Less than 5 minutes to the beach on the bike Pearl of Bukita - the most Instagram beach of Melasti Beach Everything you need is in close availability

Turnkey average apartment price - 60,000 $

Comfort class
Monolithic brick
2025
Finished
4
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 26.0
Price per m², EUR 2 263
Apartment price, EUR 58 844
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 52.0
Price per m², EUR 2 075
Apartment price, EUR 107 880
New building location
Ungasan, Indonesia







