  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Residential complex LABUAN RESORT LUXURY VILLAS

Residential complex LABUAN RESORT LUXURY VILLAS

Bali, Indonesia
from € 216,284
Residential complex LABUAN RESORT LUXURY VILLAS
About the complex

Exclusive offer on the real estate market Bali!
One of the most unique and large projects in Bali, consisting of a residential complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 laxheri villas.

Location: Bukit, Pekatu, center of Uluvatu.
Total area: 8 ha.
Ownership: Freehold or Lyshold.
Infrastructure with a park area of 2 hectares of land.

Closed Protected Area with:

- Retreat center
- Restaurants
- gym
- SPA
-Children's center
- Infinity of the rooftop pools
- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach

 

New building location
Bali, Indonesia
Other complexes
Apart - hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Aviator

Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others.

The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings.

Features and specifications:
1 Bed | 1 Bath
Enclosed living and dining area
Land size: 400 m2
Living space: 36-69 m2
Land title: Leasehold
Building: 4-level
Furnishing: Furnished
Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024

 

Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension)
Available in 9 units
– Category A (3 units): USD 109,000
– Category B (4 units): USD 123,000
– Category C (2 units): USD 139,000
Apart - hotel LABUAN RESORT APARTMENTS
Bali, Indonesia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: BIG BALI GROUP

Exclusive offer on the real estate market Bali!
One of the most unique and large projects in Bali, consisting of a residential complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 laxheri villas.

Location: Bukit, center of Uluvatu.
Total area: 8 hectares.
Ownership: Freehold or Lyshold.
Infrastructure with a park area of 2 hectares of land.

Closed Protected Area with:

- Retreat center
- Restaurants
- gym
- SPA
- Children's center
- Infinity of the rooftop pools
- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach

 

One of the most unique and largest projects in Bali consisting of an apartment complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 luxury villas.

Location: Bukit, center of Uluwatu.
Total area: 8 hectares.
Ownership: FREEHOLD or LEASEHOLD 
Infrastructure with a park area on 2 hectares of land.

Closed protected area with :

- Retreat center
- Restaurants
- Gym
- SPA
- Child center
- Rooftop infinity pools
- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach.

 

 
Apart - hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from € 110,846
42–50 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Aviator

Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others.

The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings.

Features and specifications:
1 Bed | 1 Bath
Enclosed living and dining area
Land size: 400 m2
Living space: 36-69 m2
Land title: Leasehold
Building: 4-level
Furnishing: Furnished
Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024

 

Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension)
Available in 9 units
– Category A (3 units): USD 109,000
– Category B (4 units): USD 123,000
– Category C (2 units): USD 139,000

 

