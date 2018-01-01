Residential complex LABUAN RESORT LUXURY VILLAS

Exclusive offer on the real estate market Bali!

One of the most unique and largest projects in Bali consisting of an apartment complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 luxury villas.



Location: Bukit, Pecatu, center of Uluwatu.

Total area: 8 hectares.

Ownership: FREEHOLD or LEASEHOLD

Infrastructure with a park area on 2 hectares of land.



Closed protected area with :



- Retreat center

- Restaurants

- Gym

- SPA

- Child center

- Rooftop infinity pools

- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach