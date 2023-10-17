  1. Realting.com
New buildings in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Residential complex New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€285,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments in a residence with a garden and a parking. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, in southern Athens. Center of Glyfada - 4.2 km Coast - 5 km Shops and restaurants - 300 meters Public transport stops - 150 meters School - 250 meters Airport - 27 km Hospital - 3.2 km
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€2,40M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a duplex penthouse with a view of the sea and the mountains, three parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor parking and an underground garage. Features of the flats Lower level: a living room with a kitchen, two bedrooms with bathrooms and dressing rooms, a laundry, two balconies, one of which has a jacuzzi. Upper level: two bedroom with bathrooms and dressing rooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 1 km Airport - 30 minutes
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens. Metro station - 1.2 km Center of Peristeri - 3 km Shops and restaurants - 150 meters School - 200 meters Airport - 26.5 km Hospital - 1 km
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous apartments with terraces and swimming pools. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Underfloor heating "Smart home" system Hidden lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area. Metro station - 850 meters Supermarket - 450 meters Hospital - 600 meters Bank - 950 meters Pharmacy - 280 meters School - 850 meters
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Attica, Greece
from
€255,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public.
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Attica, Greece
from
€298,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure access to this fantastic location, right next to The Ellinikon Metropolitan Park. Elliniko is an upscale suburb, situated in the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing 8 illion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public. A privileged spot next to the Ellinikon Metropolitan Park and in the heart of the Athenian Riviera!
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€900,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms. Some flats have private swimming pools. Completion - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Security door Air conditioning Solar water heaters Heat pump Location and nearby infrastructure Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
Residential complex Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€581,550
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens. Completion - summer of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Underfloor heating "Smart home" system Hidden lighting Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Pharmacy - 170 meters Kindergarten - 400 meters Primary school - 900 meters Supermarket - 250 meters Park - 650 meters
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€610,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and storerooms. Some flats have parking spaces. The residence features an underground garage. Facilities and equipment in the house REHAU underfloor heating Electric fireplace Solar water heater Air conditioning Aluminium windows Electric shutters Security door Location and nearby infrastructure Sea – 2 km Airport – 30 minutes
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€2,41M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces. Features of the flats Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet. Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Video intercom Suspended ceilings Hidden lighting Air conditioning Solar panels "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
€620,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex includes 9 apartments and 4 duplexes. The apartments have from 1 to 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, a storage room and a parking space on the basement floor. Facilities and equipment in the house panoramic windows with double glazing parquet floors equipped kitchen and bathrooms built-in wardrobes air ventilation system Location and nearby infrastructure Alimos is a prestigious coastal area with sandy beaches, numerous restaurants, bars and parks. Athens Airport can be reached in 40 minutes by car. The center of Athens can be reached by metro, tram, bus.

New buildings in South Athens: cosy accommodation on the coast of the Aegean sea 

South Athens is a densely populated Peripheral Unit of Greece, part of the Attica region. Territorially, it covers the south and the centre of the Athenian metropolitan area. South Athens consists of 8 Municipalities, with a total population of over 530,000. The administrative centre of the region is Glyfada, located on the coast of the Aegean Sea.

Advantages of acquiring accommodation

South Athens is considered one of the most elite regions of the country. This status is due to the large number of expensive villas and residential complexes. The area is also known as the hub of some of the best restaurants, bars and nightclubs in all of Greece.

After purchasing a property, owners receive a number of advantageous benefits:

  • a Greek residence permit (provided that the amount invested in the property was more than 250,000 dollars);
  • the opportunity to live in a region with a warm climate (even in winter temperatures do not drop below 10 degrees Celsius);
  • holidays on the best beaches of the Aegean Sea, which are famous for their soft sand and crystal clear water;
  • the opportunity to improve your health — South Athens has many thermal springs that are recommended for people with skin and musculoskeletal diseases.

What kind of property can you buy

In South Athens, new housing is gradually replacing old. Luxury apartment complexes are being built to replace buildings from the last century. They offer not only luxurious apartments, but also all the necessary infrastructure, including shops, cafés and recreational areas. Such residences are often sold with elite renovations and furnishings.
In addition to new apartments, flats and detached houses are also for sale in the Peripheral Unit of South Athens. The former are sold in city centre and peripheral areas while the latter are predominantly in the suburbs.

Villas are a special type of property. This is the most comfortable housing, which is built mainly on the Aegean coast.

What are the best locations to buy property in

South Athens is divided into 8 municipalities. Among them, the best places to buy a home are considered to be:

  • Glyfada. The administrative centre and the most developed city in the region in terms of infrastructure.
  • Kalithea. The most densely populated municipality of the Athenian metropolis. Its main advantages are its location by the Aegean Sea and its large number of park areas.
  • Elinikon. An elite suburb of the Greek capital. This is where the most active development of new housing developments in South Athens is taking place.

How much is the accommodation worth

The most affordable type of property in the region is flats. They can be bought for 1,500-2,500 euros per square metre.

New houses and villas in South Athens are more expensive. Because of the land and the large living space they are valued at 2-3 times higher. Prices for apartments are in the middle — in the region of 2500-4000 euros per square metre.

Southern Athens is an ideal choice if you want to buy property in Greece for permanent or holiday purposes. The city has many comfortable properties and a well-developed infrastructure. The REALTING platform can be used to find the right property in new buildings in Athens.

