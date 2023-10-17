New buildings in South Athens: cosy accommodation on the coast of the Aegean sea

South Athens is a densely populated Peripheral Unit of Greece, part of the Attica region. Territorially, it covers the south and the centre of the Athenian metropolitan area. South Athens consists of 8 Municipalities, with a total population of over 530,000. The administrative centre of the region is Glyfada, located on the coast of the Aegean Sea.

Advantages of acquiring accommodation

South Athens is considered one of the most elite regions of the country. This status is due to the large number of expensive villas and residential complexes. The area is also known as the hub of some of the best restaurants, bars and nightclubs in all of Greece.

After purchasing a property, owners receive a number of advantageous benefits:

a Greek residence permit (provided that the amount invested in the property was more than 250,000 dollars);

the opportunity to live in a region with a warm climate (even in winter temperatures do not drop below 10 degrees Celsius);

holidays on the best beaches of the Aegean Sea, which are famous for their soft sand and crystal clear water;

the opportunity to improve your health — South Athens has many thermal springs that are recommended for people with skin and musculoskeletal diseases.

What kind of property can you buy

In South Athens, new housing is gradually replacing old. Luxury apartment complexes are being built to replace buildings from the last century. They offer not only luxurious apartments, but also all the necessary infrastructure, including shops, cafés and recreational areas. Such residences are often sold with elite renovations and furnishings.

In addition to new apartments, flats and detached houses are also for sale in the Peripheral Unit of South Athens. The former are sold in city centre and peripheral areas while the latter are predominantly in the suburbs.

Villas are a special type of property. This is the most comfortable housing, which is built mainly on the Aegean coast.

What are the best locations to buy property in

South Athens is divided into 8 municipalities. Among them, the best places to buy a home are considered to be:

Glyfada. The administrative centre and the most developed city in the region in terms of infrastructure.

Kalithea. The most densely populated municipality of the Athenian metropolis. Its main advantages are its location by the Aegean Sea and its large number of park areas.

Elinikon. An elite suburb of the Greek capital. This is where the most active development of new housing developments in South Athens is taking place.

How much is the accommodation worth

The most affordable type of property in the region is flats. They can be bought for 1,500-2,500 euros per square metre.

New houses and villas in South Athens are more expensive. Because of the land and the large living space they are valued at 2-3 times higher. Prices for apartments are in the middle — in the region of 2500-4000 euros per square metre.

Southern Athens is an ideal choice if you want to buy property in Greece for permanent or holiday purposes. The city has many comfortable properties and a well-developed infrastructure. The REALTING platform can be used to find the right property in new buildings in Athens.