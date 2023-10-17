New buildings in Regional Unit of Piraeus: what is important to take into account

Piraeus is one of the 74 Peripheral Units of Greece, part of the periphery of Attica. The vast region includes five communities with a total population of over 450,000 people.

The administrative centre of the region is Piraeus. It is an ancient city located on the coast of the Aegean Sea. For tourists it has a unique, ancient Greek architecture, a number of attractions and well-maintained beaches.

Why buy in Piraeus

Buying a home in this region offers a number of good prospects:

Greek residence permit — granted for the purchase of any property worth more than $250,000;

Access to the best beaches on the Aegean coast;

Living in an environmentally friendly area — the sea and the fruit trees that grow in the region provide clean air;

Long swimming season (April to September).

Foreign citizens can also expect an inexpensive standard of living. In the Peripheral Unit of Piraeus, prices for goods and services are 2-3 times lower than in Western European countries. This allows people with average incomes to live here comfortably.

What kind of property is for sale in Piraeus

There are both primary and secondary market properties for sale in Piraeus. Foreign investors pay more attention to the first category of housing. New buildings attract them with:

original architecture;

large living area;

well-developed infrastructure.

Customers have the opportunity to buy all types of new housing. Flats and apartments are the most common on the real estate market. They are located in new developments in Piraeus. These buildings are rarely more than 5 stories high.

Villas, cottages and houses are predominantly found on the outskirts. However, despite the remoteness from the city, most of these buildings are connected to all the amenities of civilization.

Where is the best place to buy a house

The peripheral unit of Piraeus is divided into 5 communities. Buyers have traditionally looked for properties in the eponymous administrative centre. It has a well-developed infrastructure, hospitals, schools and educational institutions.

The other 4 communities can be considered as seasonal getaways. Very comfortable conditions can be found in Perama which is situated on the coast of Saronicas Bay. Here, one can buy a villa or a house with a picturesque view.

The prices of properties

Prices for new apartments in the Peripheral Unit of Piraeus start at 3000 euros per «„square metre“» and can go up to 5000. The most expensive units are those with direct access to the sea. The cost of new houses and villas in Piraeus is similar. Only in this case, buyers also purchase a plot of land.

The most affordable type of property in the region is flats. Their square metre varies from 2000 to 3000 euros. Without repairs and furniture, housing can be bought even cheaper.

Piraeus is an ideal place to buy property. It has a warm climate, an inexpensive standard of living and the best beaches on the Aegean coast.