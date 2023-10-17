  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. Central Macedonia

New buildings for sale in Central Macedonia

Chalkidiki Regional Unit
3
Thessaloniki Regional Unit
3
Municipality of Kassandra
2
The Municipality of Sithonia
1
Nikiti
1
Municipality of Thessaloniki
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
€195,000
For saleDuplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first floor and the second floor. The first floor consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen, one shower WC. The second floor consists of one bedroom. A view of the city opens up from the windows. There are solar panels for water heating and air conditioning.The property boasts a shared swimming pool. Bomo Nikiti Apartments is a complex of 38 apartments located in the ecologically clean seaside resort of Greece, combining style and comfort! The project, located in the popular tourist village of Nikiti on the peninsula of Sithonia, Chalkidiki, consists of three buildings and offers 38 apartments of various sizes and layouts. Bomo Nikiti Apartments features a children's playground, pool and relaxation area. The apartments are decorated in light, calm colors, the layout is ergonomic and fully meets high standards. During the construction and decoration of apartments materials of high European quality are used. Nikiti is a popular resort on the peninsula of Chalkidiki. The village is located 37 km from the village of Nea Moudania. The distance from Thessaloniki Airport is 90 km. The main Nikiti beach stretches for 4 km, its width is 10-15 m. The sea here is almost always calm, and the entrance to it is very gentle and flat. Ideal for families. Due to its characteristics and excellent conditions, each year this beach is awarded the blue flag of the EU. In the village of Nikiti there is all the necessary infrastructure, which provides a comfortable stay and long-term accommodation all year round: shops, restaurants, cafes, taverns, recreation areas, pharmacies. Nikiti also has wonderful air. The village is surrounded on one side by coniferous forest, on the other by the sea, thanks to this a wonderful and useful microclimate is created for residents! Bomo Nikiti Apartments is a clever living space combining unrivaled comfort, sophisticated design and high technology. Purchasing a property in this complex is ideal for investment, for year-round accommodation, as well as for relaxing with the whole family. The complex offers additional services: development of an individual design interior and furnishing by Construction Department of Grekodom Development, as well as all the complex maintenance services from the Post-Sales Department of the company. Bomo Residence is a new investment construction company, established in 2019 which main scope is construction of residential complexes and development of real estate market in Greece. Bomo Residence concept: Design and construction of apartment complexes and villas throughout GreeceUsing only eco-friendly materials in constructionCreating a unified style for all complexes: high technology, high-quality design and attention to the smallest detailsFull comprehensive service of all company projectsCreating the optimal infrastructure of all complexes: swimming pools, recreation areas, playgrounds, parking, etc. Bomo Residence shall carry out the implementation of all residential complexes with the support of its exclusive partner, Grekodom Development of Mouzenidis Group. The first project of Bomo Residence is a complex of apartments Bomo Nikiti Apartments, located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Additionally, Bomo Residence, in cooperation with the 'Bomo Hotels' hotel chain, will carry out the development of residential projects, in which it will be possible to rent our clients' apartments for both long and short term, under the management of the hotel chain.
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
from
€1,60M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Marina Villas
A great opportunity to become the owner of a modern villa in Greece in the prestigious suburbs of Thessaloniki in Panorama! The use of advanced technologies and compliance with modern construction standards, high quality of the object. Location of Villa Grace The villa is located away from the road, in an ecologically clean and calm place. This is a great solution for families with children and people who prefer quietness to a noisy city. Large panoramic windows offer a magnificent view of the Thermaikos Gulf and the city of Thessaloniki itself. All the necessary infrastructure is within walking and car accessibility. The international airport is only 15-20 minutes away. There is a kindergarten next to the villa, international schools,colleges and universities 10 minutes away. DESIGN The main idea of the housing is the design of a single harmonious space of the inner and outer parts of the house on a flat surface. Creation of outdoor large functional terraces, balconies and verandas to maximize the benefits and comfort of living in a mild Mediterranean climate. Practicality, convenience and comfort are carefully thought out and incorporated in the design of the object. ARCHITECTURE The laconic architecture of the villa is expressed in the spirit of modern Mediterranean minimalism. Clear straight lines, calm and soft palette of colors create psychological comfort. Thanks to this, the object will be appreciated and give joy for a long time. LAYOUT The layout is comfortable and functional. The area of the house has the maximum usable area for a family with children and is 300 m2. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, so even a large family will feel comfortable here: everyone will find their own cozy corner and at the same time everyone will feel the unity. SECURITY Special attention is paid to even the smallest details: non-slip surfaces, no sharp corners that could harm a child, and strong fences make the villa safe for all family members. THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT. The three floors of the house offer private, common and guest areas. On the ground floor, with an area of ​​100m2, there is a living room, a dining area and a kitchen area. The functional and ergonomic kitchen is equipped with appliances and fittings from renowned brands. Designer furniture brings aesthetics and enhances comfort. The modern Piazetta fireplace adds coziness and warmth to the interior. There is also one living room on the main floor, which can serve as an office or a guest room and a bathroom. On the second floor of 100m2, you can find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom has access to a separate ensuite bathroom and a large wardrobe. There is also a 16 m2 balcony, which can be used as an additional space for work, rest or sports. The floor of the bedrooms is made of oak parquet. All bedrooms have panoramic windows that offer stunning sea views. Ground floor – can serve as a full-fledged separate living space. It resembles a studio apartment. The basement area is 100 m2, there is a separate entrance from the street. This floor can be used for receiving guests or as a playroom for children. There is also a bathroom, laundry and technical rooms. For increased comfort, a large number of modern engineering solutions are included in the house project, including for energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. So, the climate in the house is provided by the automatic Daikin system with duct air conditioning. Warm floors and a fireplace create a comfortable temperature in the house. All this is controlled by the “smart home” system. Drinking and industrial water is purified by a modern water purification system. The whole house has high-quality heating and waterproofing necessary for such a climate. Three lighting scenarios create optimal light depending on the time of day: main light, soft lighting and decorative lamps. IMPROVEMENT OF THE TERRITORY Villa Grace is located on a flat surface. The area of the plot is as much as 2500 m2. A lawn has been sown on the plot, ornamental plants and trees have been planted and an automatic irrigation system has been created. A separate area with a swimming pool is another comfortable place to relax. The heated pool can be used at any time of the year! Pool size 9/5 = 45 m2. The pool area is covered with non-slip porcelain stoneware. For recreation with children and sports, there is a large family swing and a sports station. Villa Grace in Panorama is an opportunity to give your family a bright holiday in an amazing Mediterranean location! It is enough to take only personal belongings into the house – everything else is already there! And most importantly, by purchasing a house, in addition to a heavenly place on earth, you get a guarantee, support and a residence permit in a European country for all family members as a gift !!
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Polychrono, Greece
from
€455,000
Area 118–124 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the resort town of Polichrono, the Halkidiki peninsula, have all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay - shops, supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, taverns, directly 400 meters from the sea. At a distance of 95 km from Thessaloniki, to the international airport - 85 km.  The complex « Sea Grace » consists of 30 two-level apartments and villas, with panoramic sea views, with private territory, pool, jacuzzi, individual parking space with the possibility of installing a charging station for electric cars.   Apartments of the complex with an area of 114 - 160 m2, fit the kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms At the start of sales, you have the opportunity to choose the best option, for your requests, worth from 455,000 euros. Additional amenities • Green design ( A + )  • Interior design in accordance with your personal needs and preferences at the initial stage. • Private parking • 24-hour residential complex security • Features of the program « Golden Visa » Limited offer with favorable conditions for buyers, when sales start. Contact us now for more information! />  
Realting.com
Go
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
Chaniotis, Greece
from
€1,40M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Marina Villas
Villa Aura in Chanioti is a great opportunity to live with your family near the best beaches of the Aegean Sea in Greece. They have been awarded with blue flags for their cleanliness. The residence itself is built on a hill and has a large private area. The windows overlook the turquoise sea of the Toroneos Gulf and Mount Athos. The excellent villa is located away from the noise, so here you can relax from the city, recover and gain strength. In walking and car accessibility, just 1.5 km, all the necessary infrastructure and the center of the town are located. The international airport and the city of Thessaloniki are only an hour away. Possibility of walking and cycling. The villa has a modern minimalist aesthetic and is built in a Mediterranean style with modern technical solutions. Some of the buildings are decorated with natural stone, travertine. The anodized metal composition is an architectural solution that well emphasizes the modern style. Thanks to these solutions, the villa will look relevant even ten years later, and the price will only increase! The area of the villa is 250 m2, and the area of the plot around it is 3000 m2. The house consists of three levels, it has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms - it is convenient to accommodate a large family here and live all year round! There is also a place for guests. The area of the site has a flat and practical surface, an economical automatic irrigation system has been created, ornamental plants have been planted, among which you can find secluded areas for recreation. Family swings and a sports station allow you to relax and play sports without leaving the villa. Covered parking easily accommodates four cars. A lighting system has been designed on the street, which favorably highlights the silhouette of the house, and thanks to this, it will be comfortable and safe to be on the street in the evening. This 250 sq. m. furnished Villa is on the Ground floor and features 5 Bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living room, 4 Bathrooms The property also boasts Smarthome system, Heating system: Individual - Electric, tiled floor, floor heating, unobstructed view, Window frames: Aluminium, Security door, parking space, a storage unit , garden, fireplace, air condition, alarm system, appliances, double glazed windows, entrance stairs, BBQ, playroom, οpen space, Internal staircase, balcony: 50 τ.μ. sq.m.. The building was constructed in 2023 . Building Energy Rating: A+ Distance from sea 1000 μ. meters.
Residential complex New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece
Residential complex New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece
Simantra, Greece
from
€2,20M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools of 70 m2, lounge and barbecue areas, parking spaces. Completion - 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near beaches, 10 km from Agios Nikolaos and 120 km from the airport of Thessaloniki.
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
from
€333,200
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous minimalist apartments with parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Solar panels Solar water heaters LED lighting Aluminium windows Security door "Smart Home" system Alarm Modern kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area near the centre of Thessaloniki. Bank - 550 meters Pharmacy - 210 meters Supermarket - 500 meters Primary schools - 350 meters Kids' playground - 220 meters
Realting.com
Go