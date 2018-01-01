  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece

New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€166,000
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains.

There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video intercom
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
  • Alarm
  • Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Central square - 120 meters
  • Bus stop - 130 meters
  • Railway station - 800 meters
  • Pireus Port - 17.5 km
  • Athens center - 11.5 km
  • Athens International Airport - 24 km
New building location
Attica, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€162,000
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€455,000
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€405,000
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Church of Saint Nicholas, Greece
from
€204,320
Residential complex New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€285,000
You are viewing
New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€166,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
taistra, Greece
from
€497,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with verandas. The residence features a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens. Center of Athens - 6 km Piraeus Port - 15 minutes International school - 12 minutes Acropolis - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes Golf club - 18 minutes Metro station - 9 minutes walk Tram station - 1.3 km
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Church of Saint Nicholas, Greece
from
€204,320
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a garden and a roof-top swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door LED lighting Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 250 meters from the picturesque coast, near the port and 1 hour away from Athens. Port - 500 meters Beach - 450 meters Kindergarten - 900 meters Supermarket - 87 meters Square - 140 meters Pharmacy - 220 meters
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€122,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished studios. The residence features a laundry and a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Aluminium double-glazed windows Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Piraeus, a couple of steps from a metro station. Theatre - 240 meters Metro station - 250 meters University - 550 meters Shops - 100 meters Port - 750 meters
Realting.com
Go