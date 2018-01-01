New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece

We offer apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains.

There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Video intercom

Kitchen cabinetry

Air conditioning

Alarm

Autonomous heating

Central square - 120 meters

Bus stop - 130 meters

Railway station - 800 meters

Pireus Port - 17.5 km

Athens center - 11.5 km

Athens International Airport - 24 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure