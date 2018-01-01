  1. Realting.com
New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece

Skra, Greece
from
€422,000
;
4
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with large windows.

The U-shaped residence features an inner courtyard.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Modern kitchen
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Automatic lighting system
  • Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pharmacy - 170 meters
  • Supermarket - 400 meters
  • Railway station - 1.4 km
  • School - 1.5 km
  • Primary school - 220 meters
  • Davaki Square - 750 meters
New building location
Skra, Greece

