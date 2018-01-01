  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece

New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€275,000
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer modern and high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, balconies and gardens.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Video intercom
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area in western Athens.

  • Center of Athens - 7 km
  • Port of Piraeus - 10.5 km
  • Airport - 25 km
  • Bus stop - 140 meters
  • Metro station - 2.8 km
  • Metro station under construction - 700 meters
  • Park - 80 meters
  • Kindergarten - 120 meters
  • Primary school - 370 meters
  • Supermarket - 290 meters
  • Shopping mall - 460 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€245,000
Residential complex New residence close to the metro station and the port, Piraeus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€280,000
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€122,000
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece
Thivon, Greece
from
€226,800
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
from
€300,000
You are viewing
New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€275,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
from
€659,380
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and functional apartments with a panoramic view of green surroundings. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and swimming pools. The residence features gardens. Completion - winter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater "Smart Home" system Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most quiet area of Attica Kryoneri. Pharmacy - 850 meters Grove - 550 meters Supermarket - 800 meters Primary school - 1.2 km
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€162,000
Agency: TRANIO
A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers. Features of the flats New LED technology lighting Heating pump Aluminum joinery with double glass Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade New elevator with release system New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation Electric roller shutters Installation of sanitary wares and tile Modern interior design Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation Location and nearby infrastructure Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets. 250 m - Tram Station 1 km - Metro station 1 km - Theater of Piraeus 1,5 km - Port of Piraeus 2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€550,400
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of the Acropolis and Mount Lycabettus, parking spaces and storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart home" system Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 130 meters Metro station - 750 meters Primary school - 170 meters Grove - 1.3 km
Realting.com
Go