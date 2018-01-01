New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece

We offer luminous and functional apartments with a panoramic view of green surroundings.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and swimming pools.
The residence features gardens.
Completion - winter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most quiet area of Attica Kryoneri.
Pharmacy - 850 meters
Grove - 550 meters
Supermarket - 800 meters
Primary school - 1.2 km
A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers.
Features of the flats
New LED technology lighting
Heating pump
Aluminum joinery with double glass
Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade
New elevator with release system
New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation
Electric roller shutters
Installation of sanitary wares and tile
Modern interior design
Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation
Location and nearby infrastructure
Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets.
250 m - Tram Station
1 km - Metro station
1 km - Theater of Piraeus
1,5 km - Port of Piraeus
2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
We offer apartments with views of the Acropolis and Mount Lycabettus, parking spaces and storerooms.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Supermarket - 130 meters
Metro station - 750 meters
Primary school - 170 meters
Grove - 1.3 km