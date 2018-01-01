New residence close to the metro station and the port, Piraeus, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station.
Metro station - 800 meters
Center of Peristeri - 1 km
Bournazi Square - 250 meters
Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
School - 250 meters
Airport - 37 km
Hospital - 1.4 km
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens.
The residence features a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the popular residential area, in the northeastern suburb of Athens, close to the historic city center.
Park - 20 meters
Center of Gerakas - 1.3 km
Metro station - 2.3 km
International school - 5.5 km
Syntagma Square - 14 km
Athens International Airport - 13 km
Aegean Sea - 15 km
Pireus Port - 23 km
We offer apartments in a residence with a garden and a parking.
Some flats have a view of the sea.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, in southern Athens.
Center of Glyfada - 4.2 km
Coast - 5 km
Shops and restaurants - 300 meters
Public transport stops - 150 meters
School - 250 meters
Airport - 27 km
Hospital - 3.2 km