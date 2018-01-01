New residence close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece

We offer an apartment with a private swimming pool of 23 m2, two parking spaces, a picturesque view of Saronic Gulf, a park, the city.
The residence features a large communal swimming pool.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the coastal area in southern Athens.
Tram stop - 230 meters
Coast - 500 meters
Metro station - 916 meters
Hospital - 1.7 km
International school - 1.6 km
Golf course - 1.4 km
Center of Glyfada - 2.7 km
We offer apartments and townhouses with parking spaces and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The residence is located a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes
We offer duplex apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - autumn of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
LED lighting
Underfloor heating
Solar water heater
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 500 meters
Supermarket - 1.4 km
Primary school - 400 meters
Park - 1.2 km