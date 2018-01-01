  1. Realting.com
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greece

Parikia, Greece
from
€252,000
About the complex

We offer apartments and penthouses, townhouses and villas with terraces and parking spaces.

The residence features a swimming pool, a club, landscaped gardens.

Advantages

Guaranteed rental income.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 12 minutes
  • Sea - 5 minutes
  • Shops - 7 minutes
  • Hospital - 2 minutes
New building location
Parikia, Greece

