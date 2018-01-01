  1. Realting.com
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies.

The residence with a garden and a parking.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

  • Heat pump
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens.

  • Metro station - 650 meters
  • Syntagma Square - 6 km
  • Restaurants - 210 meters
  • Public transport stops - 400 meters
  • International school - 1.5 km
  • Airport - 30 km
  • Hospital - 1.5 km
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

