New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece

We offer apartments with large balconies, parking spaces, and storerooms.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Aluminium windows
Security door
Autonomous gas heating
Electric roller blinds
High-speed Internet
Pre-installation for alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious residential suburb of Athens - Melissia.
Private schools - 1.3 km
Shopping mall - 3.8 km
Tennis club - 800 meters
Hospital - 500 meters
Athens - 15 km
Pireus - 25 km
Vouliagmeni - 36 km
Airport - 25 km
We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a garden and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Large windows
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Modern kitchen
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations.
Metro station - 965 meters
Primary school - 310 meters
Supermarket - 350 meters
Pharmacy - 200 meters
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea and gardens, terraces and parking spaces.
It's possible to build swimming pools.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the port of Kissamos and the town centre, Blue-Flag beaches, bus stops and all necessary infrastructure, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the international airport.
Beach — 10 minutes
Kissamos Port — 2 minutes
Town of Kissamos — 5 minutes
International airport — 50 minutes
City of Chania — 35 minutes