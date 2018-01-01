  1. Realting.com
New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€557,760
;
4
About the complex

We offer duplex apartments with private swimming pools and gardens, large windows and picturesque views.

Completion - autumn of 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Autonomous heat pump
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Central antenna
  • Security door
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
  • Automated lighting system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and green area.

  • Supermarket - 450 meters
  • Pharmacy - 450 meters
  • Primary school - 450 meters
Athens, Greece

