New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece

We offer villas with swimming pools of 70 m2, lounge and barbecue areas, parking spaces.
Completion - 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near beaches, 10 km from Agios Nikolaos and 120 km from the airport of Thessaloniki.
We offer apartments with large windows and terraces.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Alarm
Security door
"Smart Home" system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the central area of Gizi, near a metro station.
Supermarket - 240 meters
Cinema - 700 meters
Primary school - 750 meters
Hospital - 900 meters
This magnificent modern 9-story building that meets high standards will be built with bioclimatic characteristics in accordance with international sustainability standards. "The Green" is located in Piraeus, one of the most significant and vibrant parts of the Greek capital since antiquity.
Project delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024.