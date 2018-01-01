Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece

We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a garden and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Large windows
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Modern kitchen
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations.
Metro station - 965 meters
Primary school - 310 meters
Supermarket - 350 meters
Pharmacy - 200 meters
We offer studios with balconies.
Some flats have private small gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 5%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, near a large park, international schools and universities.
Park - 400 meters
Theatre - 300 meters
Supermarket - 200 meters
Metro station - 300 meters
Center of Athens - 5 km (12 minutes)
Piraeus Port - 10.4 km (19 minutes)
Airport - 40.5 km (36 minutes)
Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels:
1 - storage rooms, technical room
2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments
5 – shared roof garden
Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement.
Features of the flats
Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Shopping center - 150 m
Estavronenos square - 450 m
Metro station Egaleo - 450 m
Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m
Sports center - 900 m
Baroutadiko park - 900 m
Egaleo football stadium - 1 km
IKEA - 1.3 km
University of West Attica - 1.5 km
River West shopping mall - 1.4 km
Hospital - 1.9 km
Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km
Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km
Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km
Piraeus port - 6.2 km
Athens center - 7.5 km
Athens international airport - 26 km