Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece

About the complex

We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens.

Completion - summer of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart home" system
  • Hidden lighting
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pharmacy - 170 meters
  • Kindergarten - 400 meters
  • Primary school - 900 meters
  • Supermarket - 250 meters
  • Park - 650 meters
New building location
Attica, Greece

