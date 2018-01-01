Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece

We offer villas with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea and gardens, terraces and parking spaces.
It's possible to build swimming pools.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the port of Kissamos and the town centre, Blue-Flag beaches, bus stops and all necessary infrastructure, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the international airport.
Beach — 10 minutes
Kissamos Port — 2 minutes
Town of Kissamos — 5 minutes
International airport — 50 minutes
City of Chania — 35 minutes
A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers.
Features of the flats
New LED technology lighting
Heating pump
Aluminum joinery with double glass
Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade
New elevator with release system
New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation
Electric roller shutters
Installation of sanitary wares and tile
Modern interior design
Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation
Location and nearby infrastructure
Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets.
250 m - Tram Station
1 km - Metro station
1 km - Theater of Piraeus
1,5 km - Port of Piraeus
2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a garden and a roof-top swimming pool.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
LED lighting
Alarm
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 250 meters from the picturesque coast, near the port and 1 hour away from Athens.
Port - 500 meters
Beach - 450 meters
Kindergarten - 900 meters
Supermarket - 87 meters
Square - 140 meters
Pharmacy - 220 meters