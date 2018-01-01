  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece

Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
€760,500
;
5
About the complex

We offer luminous villas with private swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views of the sea and green surroundings.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Hidden lighting
  • Heat pump
  • "Smart home" system
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few steps away from Petrothalassa Beach.

  • Supermarket - 6.8 km
  • Primary school - 7.3 km
  • Medical center - 8 km
New building location
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

