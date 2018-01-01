Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
Completion - 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Fans
Oak flooring
Security door
Air conditioning
KItchen cabinetry
Alarm
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea - 300 meters
Airport - 25 minutes
The residence features a green area.
Apartments on the ground flor have private gardens.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar panels
Alarm
Autonomous heat pump
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Automated lighting system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a traditional green area.
Primary school - 400 meters
Pharmacy - 180 meters
Open-air cinema - 550 meters
Heraklion Station - 1 km
Supermarket - 260 meters
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 200 meters
Supermarket - 19 meters
Primary school - 750 meters
Kids' playground - 700 meters
Main square of Petroupoli - 900 meters