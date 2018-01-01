  1. Realting.com
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
;
6
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with terraces and swimming pools.

Completion - spring of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart home" system
  • Hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area.

  • Metro station - 850 meters
  • Supermarket - 450 meters
  • Hospital - 600 meters
  • Bank - 950 meters
  • Pharmacy - 280 meters
  • School - 850 meters
New building location
Attica, Greece

