The complex consists of 38 apartments ranging in size from 30 to 68 m2. Residents will be able to enjoy more than 200 days of sunshine a year by relaxing next to the amazing swimming pool that will be built in the communal garden. The house includes 6 covered parking spaces, 24 underground parking spaces, 12 storage rooms in the basement.

New LED technology lighting

Heating pump

Aluminum joinery with double glass

Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade

Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation

New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation

Electric roller shutters

Installation of sanitary wares and tile

Modern interior design

New elevator with release system

100 m - Kallithea metro station

650 m - Davaki square

1 km - Charokopeion University

4 km - Syntagma square

5 km - Piraeus

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure