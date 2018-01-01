  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece

Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece

Kaliviani, Greece
from
€450,000
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea and gardens, roof-top terraces and parking spaces.

It's possible to build swimming pools.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the port of Kissamos and the town centre, Blue-Flag beaches, bus stops and all necessary infrastructure, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the international airport.

  • Beach - 10 minutes
  • Kissamos Port - 2 minutes
  • Town - 5 minutes
  • International airport - 50 minutes
  • City of Chania - 35 minutes
New building location
Kaliviani, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€532,466
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,21M
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens
Athens, Greece
from
€139,000
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
taistra, Greece
from
€497,000
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Artemida, Greece
from
€190,000
You are viewing
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece
Kaliviani, Greece
from
€450,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
Luxurious townhouses with an area from 200 m2 are located in one of the best areas of Loutraki. The aesthetics of the townhouses combined with the beautiful surroundings create a pleasant and relaxing living environment. Types of townhouses: 1. Townhouse area – 200 m2 Plot area – 220 m2 Year of construction – 2013 Price – 300.000 € 2. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 370.000 € 3. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 420.000 € Features of the flats Each townhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 balconies, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, 2 internal stairs, closed garage (2 parking spaces), storage room, garden and barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Townhouses have autonomous heating, high-quality tiles and plumbing, armored doors, aluminum frames, double-glazed windows and shutters. The quality of construction is excellent, the layout is fully functional, and the seismic protection is top notch. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in an excellent location, within a radius of 500 meters from beach, Loutraki center and club-hotel-casino. The commuter rail is just 300 meters away, providing direct connections to Athens and Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The area around is formed by the municipality of Loutraki with the construction of roads, parks and recreation areas, which makes it especially attractive both from a residential and investment point of view.
Residential complex New residence in the center of Athens, Greece
Residential complex New residence in the center of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€534,020
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large windows and terraces. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Alarm Security door "Smart Home" system Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the central area of Gizi, near a metro station. Supermarket - 240 meters Cinema - 700 meters Primary school - 750 meters Hospital - 900 meters
Residential complex New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece
ton philon, Greece
from
€269,000
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments on the Athens Riviera in a residential complex with parking and garden. Neo Faliro - a coastal area of Athens with developed infrastructure and convenient transport links (8 km to the center of Athens by direct road). Infrastructure Within walking distance from the complex: One of the largest and most prestigious marinas in the country - Flisvos. Port of Piraeus, from where ferries depart to all the Greek islands. Stadium of the Olympiacos football club. A modern cultural center with a large landscaped park Stavros Niarchos. Location and nearby infrastructure Stadium - 800 meters Metro station - 450 meters Marina - 1.2 km Hospital - 700 meters Railway station - 1.8 km Syntagma Square - 7.6 km Airport - 34 km Aegean Sea - 1 km Pireus Port - 2.3 km
Realting.com
Go