Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece

Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels:

1 - storage rooms, technical room

2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments

5 – shared roof garden

Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement.

Features of the flats

Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies.

Shopping center - 150 m

Estavronenos square - 450 m

Metro station Egaleo - 450 m

Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m

Sports center - 900 m

Baroutadiko park - 900 m

Egaleo football stadium - 1 km

IKEA - 1.3 km

University of West Attica - 1.5 km

River West shopping mall - 1.4 km

Hospital - 1.9 km

Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km

Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km

Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km

Piraeus port - 6.2 km

Athens center - 7.5 km

Athens international airport - 26 km

Location and nearby infrastructure