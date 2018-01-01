Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers.

Features of the flats
  • New LED technology lighting
  • Heating pump
  • Aluminum joinery with double glass
  • Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade
  • New elevator with release system
  • New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation
  • Electric roller shutters
  • Installation of sanitary wares and tile
  • Modern interior design
  • Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation
Location and nearby infrastructure

Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets.

  • 250 m - Tram Station
  • 1 km - Metro station
  • 1 km - Theater of Piraeus
  • 1,5 km - Port of Piraeus
  • 2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
7 7, Greece

