Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece

€497,000
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with verandas.

The residence features a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens.

  • Center of Athens - 6 km
  • Piraeus Port - 15 minutes
  • International school - 12 minutes
  • Acropolis - 15 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 8 minutes
  • Golf club - 18 minutes
  • Metro station - 9 minutes walk
  • Tram station - 1.3 km
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm Central antenna LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens. Park - 350 meters Supermarket - 1 km Primary school - 500 meters Pharmacy - 450 meters
Residential complex Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece
Residential complex Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece
Municipality of Thira, Greece
from
€428,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure. Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters Thera - 10 minutes International airport - 5 minutes drive Pyrgos - 10 minutes
Residential complex New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€335,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a green area. Apartments on the ground flor have private gardens. Completion - summer of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar panels Alarm Autonomous heat pump LED lighting "Smart home" system Automated lighting system Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a traditional green area. Primary school - 400 meters Pharmacy - 180 meters Open-air cinema - 550 meters Heraklion Station - 1 km Supermarket - 260 meters
