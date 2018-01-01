Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece

We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
Central antenna
LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens.
Park - 350 meters
Supermarket - 1 km
Primary school - 500 meters
Pharmacy - 450 meters
We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters
Thera - 10 minutes
International airport - 5 minutes drive
Pyrgos - 10 minutes
The residence features a green area.
Apartments on the ground flor have private gardens.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar panels
Alarm
Autonomous heat pump
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Automated lighting system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a traditional green area.
Primary school - 400 meters
Pharmacy - 180 meters
Open-air cinema - 550 meters
Heraklion Station - 1 km
Supermarket - 260 meters