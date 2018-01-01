New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Greece

  1. Realting.com
Alas, Greece
from
€378,000
;
15
About the complex

The new residential complex includes 14 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 7 duplexes with 3 bedrooms. The apartments have covered verandas and a space in two-level parking lot. There are also 7 storage rooms in the building.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • panoramic windows with double glazing
  • parquet floors
  • equipped kitchen and bathrooms
  • built-in wardrobes
  • air ventilation system
Location and nearby infrastructure

Paleo Faliro is one of the most modern areas of the capital with numberless influences from different cultures. Located within 8 km from the center of Athens, the recently rebuilt Marina Flisvos is the first high standard marina in Greece with the ability to serve a large number of mega — yachts. Apart from hosting private luxury yachts, Marina Flisvos is the home to a number of restaurants, café, bars that are daily full of people of all ages who enjoy the view of the boats and Kastella in the background, as Piraeus is only 7 km away. Only a few meters away is located the park of Flisvos, a lush green area full of playgrounds, paths for walking and of course an open air cinema for romantic summer nights. One of the biggest advantages of living in Paleo Faliro lies in the unique combination of proximity to the city center and the resort atmosphere of the area, as the famous beaches of Mpatis, Flisvos and Eden are in just few minutes’ walk away. The access to the area is extremely easy because it is served by a variety of bus lines and of course by the historic tram. Moreover, there is direct access from the international airport ”Venizelos“ (which is 35 km away) via the express bus line X95.

Alas, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Agency: TRANIO
We offer serviced apartments and a duplex penthouse. The residence features a parking for 4 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few steps from Parthenon and Acropolis, within walking distance of a metro station and the museum. Acropolis - 1 km Plaka - 1.5 km Metro station - 650 meters Syntagma Square - 2.1 km
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure. Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters Thera - 10 minutes International airport - 5 minutes drive Pyrgos - 10 minutes
Agency: TRANIO
We offer duplex apartments with private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - autumn of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door LED lighting Underfloor heating Solar water heater Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Pharmacy - 500 meters Supermarket - 1.4 km Primary school - 400 meters Park - 1.2 km
