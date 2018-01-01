Construction of a residential building in the center of Athens - 40% of the construction work has already been completed. It will be a modern building with an elevator and parking on the ground floor, 6 new apartments for rent. Apartments on floors 2-5 with an area of 100 m2 can be divided into 2 units to increase profitability. Apartments come with a fine finish, plumbing and kitchen.

Photos show an example of a completed Tranio project.

You can purchase property remotely with a lawyer, you do not need to fly to Greece.

Estimated rental yield before commission and taxes is 3.3–4.1% per annum.

Tranio team will help to find tenants and deals with all household issues.

Repair warranty - 2 years.

AdvantagesInfrastructure

Within walking distance from the building there are supermarkets, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located north of the historic center in the area of Kato Patisia. This is a densely populated area with developed infrastructure, popular among Greeks and expats. The main advantage of the location is the green area in front of the house. The balconies of the apartments overlook the park. There will be no cars under the windows: the road leading to the house is pedestrian.

300 meters from the house, Acharnon Street is the central avenue of the district with cafes, restaurants and shops. Metro station 4 minutes walk away. Monastiraki is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute walk is the Grava School Complex, where 24 educational institutions of all levels are located. This is one of the largest complexes in Greece.