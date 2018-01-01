  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece

New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€532,466
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project involves major repairs with the replacement of all utilities, elevator replacement, roof repair, remodeling, repair of the facade and the entrance group, and landscaping of the courtyard. The plot has a parking lot. The cost of parking space is included in the purchase price. We offer 22 comfortable apartments after renovation. Each apartment has fitted kitchen and individual gas heating. Renovation completion - end of 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Apartments have individual gas heating, armored doors, thermal break aluminum windows, exterior wall insulation, eco-friendly materials, and electric water heater.

Advantages
  • The warranty for the repair - 2 years.
  • At the investor's request, we can furnish and equip the apartment. The amount of surcharge will be 7–12 thousand euros on average, depending on the area.
  • Local Tranio team can help you rent out your apartment on a long-term basis and organize the management of the property.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located in Agia Paraskevi, north of Athens. It is a popular district among Greeks and foreigners: well-developed transport infrastructure, cafes, stores and restaurants. Agia Paraskevi Square, the center of the neighborhood with street cafes and a park, is a 10-minute walk away from the property. Next to it is a street with many restaurants and stores. Close to the square is the House of Radio, the headquarters of the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation. The nearest supermarket is 100 meters from the building. A significant advantage of the district is the number of schools, including schools for international students. Agia Paraskevi is home to the LFH, a French international school, and the American College. In addition, there are 13 kindergartens and 25 public schools of all educational levels. There are 3 metro stations within 1.5 km (15 minutes walk) from the building, and the center of Athens can be reached in 30 minutes. It takes 20 minutes by car to reach the airport.

New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
2 2, Greece
from
€250,000
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens
Athens, Greece
from
€139,000
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€220,000
Residential complex New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece
Simantra, Greece
from
€2,20M
Residential complex Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Alas, Greece
from
€310,000
You are viewing
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€532,466
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — Kato Patisia, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — Kato Patisia, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€303,800
Agency: TRANIO
Construction of a residential building in the center of Athens - 40% of the construction work has already been completed. It will be a modern building with an elevator and parking on the ground floor, 6 new apartments for rent. Apartments on floors 2-5 with an area of 100 m2 can be divided into 2 units to increase profitability. Apartments come with a fine finish, plumbing and kitchen. Photos show an example of a completed Tranio project. Advantages You can purchase property remotely with a lawyer, you do not need to fly to Greece. Estimated rental yield before commission and taxes is 3.3–4.1% per annum. Tranio team will help to find tenants and deals with all household issues. Repair warranty - 2 years. Infrastructure Within walking distance from the building there are supermarkets, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The building is located north of the historic center in the area of Kato Patisia. This is a densely populated area with developed infrastructure, popular among Greeks and expats. The main advantage of the location is the green area in front of the house. The balconies of the apartments overlook the park. There will be no cars under the windows: the road leading to the house is pedestrian. 300 meters from the house, Acharnon Street is the central avenue of the district with cafes, restaurants and shops. Metro station 4 minutes walk away. Monastiraki is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute walk is the Grava School Complex, where 24 educational institutions of all levels are located. This is one of the largest complexes in Greece.
Residential complex New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€285,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments in a residence with a garden and a parking. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, in southern Athens. Center of Glyfada - 4.2 km Coast - 5 km Shops and restaurants - 300 meters Public transport stops - 150 meters School - 250 meters Airport - 27 km Hospital - 3.2 km
Realting.com
Go