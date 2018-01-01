  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens

New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens

Athens, Greece
from
€139,000
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. The apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom fittings and kitchen furniture.

Advantages
  • High demand: studios and 1-bedroom apartments are the most sought-after offers in the area.
  • Beautiful views: of the school park, Athens and Mount Likavitos. The good view is rare in Athens. More often the houses stand near each other.
  • Low energy consumption: energy efficiency class B will allow residents not to overpay for electricity. In older buildings, electricity is more expensive.
  • Good location: close to a busy avenue. Two metro stations in walking distance. The area is clean, quiet, and green. Well-to-do middle class is here.
  • Remote transaction: if desired, it can be done through a lawyer and does not require a flight to Greece.
  • Transfer of funds: you can buy in instalments and pay in dollars or euros.
  • Estimated yield: before fees and taxes 4.5-6% per annum.
  • Managed by Tranio: we find tenants ourselves and handle all household matters.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Ambelokipi is a clean residential area in the centre of Athens. Its name translates to "vineyards". It is located to the northeast of the Acropolis. The Acropolis is 15 minutes by metro. The Ampelokipi and Panormou metro stations are about 7-10 minutes away.

Other popular places are not far from the project:

Alexandros Avenue is 400 m away from the house. Interesting points: the Hellenic Ministry of Interior, the main judicial department, bank offices and branches, two large hospitals, the Athens University of Economics, small and medium sized businesses.

Likavitos mountain: wooded area, 800 m away from the complex. On the opposite side of Alexandros avenue. The mountain has beautiful views of Athens and there are walking trails, vantage points and cafes.

Ares Park is the largest one in Athens. One kilometre from house, 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes by car. Decorated with fountains, sculptures and flower beds.

New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€557,760
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€610,000
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Athens, Greece
from
€278,000
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
Residential complex Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
from
€660,000
You are viewing
New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens
Athens, Greece
from
€139,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Attica, Greece
from
€298,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure access to this fantastic location, right next to The Ellinikon Metropolitan Park. Elliniko is an upscale suburb, situated in the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing 8 illion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public. A privileged spot next to the Ellinikon Metropolitan Park and in the heart of the Athenian Riviera!
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Athens, Greece
from
€278,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartments in Santa Barbara Residences mark your new home in Athens! 
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
Luxurious townhouses with an area from 200 m2 are located in one of the best areas of Loutraki. The aesthetics of the townhouses combined with the beautiful surroundings create a pleasant and relaxing living environment. Types of townhouses: 1. Townhouse area – 200 m2 Plot area – 220 m2 Year of construction – 2013 Price – 300.000 € 2. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 370.000 € 3. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 420.000 € Features of the flats Each townhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 balconies, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, 2 internal stairs, closed garage (2 parking spaces), storage room, garden and barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Townhouses have autonomous heating, high-quality tiles and plumbing, armored doors, aluminum frames, double-glazed windows and shutters. The quality of construction is excellent, the layout is fully functional, and the seismic protection is top notch. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in an excellent location, within a radius of 500 meters from beach, Loutraki center and club-hotel-casino. The commuter rail is just 300 meters away, providing direct connections to Athens and Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The area around is formed by the municipality of Loutraki with the construction of roads, parks and recreation areas, which makes it especially attractive both from a residential and investment point of view.
Realting.com
Go