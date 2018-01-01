New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens

The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. The apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom fittings and kitchen furniture.

High demand: studios and 1-bedroom apartments are the most sought-after offers in the area.

Beautiful views: of the school park, Athens and Mount Likavitos. The good view is rare in Athens. More often the houses stand near each other.

Low energy consumption: energy efficiency class B will allow residents not to overpay for electricity. In older buildings, electricity is more expensive.

Good location: close to a busy avenue. Two metro stations in walking distance. The area is clean, quiet, and green. Well-to-do middle class is here.

Remote transaction: if desired, it can be done through a lawyer and does not require a flight to Greece.

Transfer of funds: you can buy in instalments and pay in dollars or euros.

Estimated yield: before fees and taxes 4.5-6% per annum.

Managed by Tranio: we find tenants ourselves and handle all household matters.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Ambelokipi is a clean residential area in the centre of Athens. Its name translates to "vineyards". It is located to the northeast of the Acropolis. The Acropolis is 15 minutes by metro. The Ampelokipi and Panormou metro stations are about 7-10 minutes away.

Other popular places are not far from the project:

Alexandros Avenue is 400 m away from the house. Interesting points: the Hellenic Ministry of Interior, the main judicial department, bank offices and branches, two large hospitals, the Athens University of Economics, small and medium sized businesses.

Likavitos mountain: wooded area, 800 m away from the complex. On the opposite side of Alexandros avenue. The mountain has beautiful views of Athens and there are walking trails, vantage points and cafes.

Ares Park is the largest one in Athens. One kilometre from house, 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes by car. Decorated with fountains, sculptures and flower beds.