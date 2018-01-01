  1. Realting.com
  Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecologically clean area, Kifisia, Attica, Greece

Athens, Greece
€1,56M
7
About the complex

The project is a gated residential complex of luxury class. Includes 10 residences: flats, duplexes, triplexes and penthouses. Parking space, storage space, private garden and terrace, and jacuzzi are available for each flat. Some have private swimming pools and roof terrace access.

The project is ideal for Athens residents and expats, as well as families with young children. It is a complex with leisure infrastructure and a monitored security system. The project has common spaces for parents and children such as a children's playground, gym and sauna. Various premium public schools and kindergartens can be found close to the complex.

Features of the flats

First building: 2 three storey ground floor flats with private swimming pools, 1 ground floor apartment with private pool, 1 apartment on the first floor, 1 penthouse with exclusive access to the roof terrace.

Second building: 1 flat on the ground floor with private swimming pool, 2 flats on the 1st floor, 2 penthouses with exclusive access to the roof terrace.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kifisia is a northern suburb of Athens. It is characterised by beautiful 19th century towers and mansions, eco-friendly and green areas with picturesque parks. Various amenities can be found within 15-20 minutes drive from the complex: Thanopoulos supermarket, children's park, wellness centre, forest, Syggrou park, sports grounds, international schools and kindergartens.

Distance to other facilities (by car):

  • Athens city centre - 30 min
  • Port of Piraeus - 40 min
  • Athens Riviera - 40 min
  • Athens International Airport - 40 min
Athens, Greece

