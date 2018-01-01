New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the southwest part of Athens, close to the center of Peristeri and a metro station.
Metro station - 800 meters
Center of Peristeri - 350 meters
Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
School - 200 meters
Airport - 37 km
Hospital - 1.1 km
We offer an apartment with private swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Autonomous heat pump
Hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the green suburb of Athens - Neo Irakleio.
Supermarket - 270 meters
Kids' playground - 450 meters
School - 550 meters
Pharmacy - 300 meters
Park - 950 meters
We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a garden and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Large windows
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Modern kitchen
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations.
Metro station - 965 meters
Primary school - 310 meters
Supermarket - 350 meters
Pharmacy - 200 meters