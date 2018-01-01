  1. Realting.com
New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece

€250,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pumps
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in southwestern Athens, in a quiet area, close to a metro sation.

  • Metro station - 1 km
  • University - 700 meters
  • Shops and restaurants - 1 km
  • School - 1 km
  • Airport - 43 km
