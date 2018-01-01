  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece

Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece

7 7, Greece
from
€122,000
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer furnished studios.

The residence features a laundry and a gym.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lighting
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Piraeus, a couple of steps from a metro station.

  • Theatre - 240 meters
  • Metro station - 250 meters
  • University - 550 meters
  • Shops - 100 meters
  • Port - 750 meters
New building location
7 7, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Athens, Greece
from
€278,000
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Athens, Greece
from
€145,000
Residential complex New residence in the center of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€534,020
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Athens, Greece
from
€395,000
You are viewing
Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€122,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallithea, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallithea, Attica, Greece
Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
€190,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 38 apartments ranging in size from 30 to 68 m2. Residents will be able to enjoy more than 200 days of sunshine a year by relaxing next to the amazing swimming pool that will be built in the communal garden. The house includes 6 covered parking spaces, 24 underground parking spaces, 12 storage rooms in the basement. Features of the flats New LED technology lighting Heating pump Aluminum joinery with double glass Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation Electric roller shutters Installation of sanitary wares and tile Modern interior design New elevator with release system Location and nearby infrastructure 100 m - Kallithea metro station 650 m - Davaki square 1 km - Charokopeion University 4 km - Syntagma square 5 km - Piraeus
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
€255,000
Area 68 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolimano (literally: “Small Port”) is a mesmerizing, picturesque natural gulf in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming spot to spend free time. V² DEVELOPMENT is perfectly located in the heart of this beautiful location.
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
from
€659,380
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and functional apartments with a panoramic view of green surroundings. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and swimming pools. The residence features gardens. Completion - winter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater "Smart Home" system Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most quiet area of Attica Kryoneri. Pharmacy - 850 meters Grove - 550 meters Supermarket - 800 meters Primary school - 1.2 km
Realting.com
Go