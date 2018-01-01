Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece

The complex consists of 38 apartments ranging in size from 30 to 68 m2. Residents will be able to enjoy more than 200 days of sunshine a year by relaxing next to the amazing swimming pool that will be built in the communal garden. The house includes 6 covered parking spaces, 24 underground parking spaces, 12 storage rooms in the basement.
Features of the flats
New LED technology lighting
Heating pump
Aluminum joinery with double glass
Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade
Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation
New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation
Electric roller shutters
Installation of sanitary wares and tile
Modern interior design
New elevator with release system
Location and nearby infrastructure
100 m - Kallithea metro station
650 m - Davaki square
1 km - Charokopeion University
4 km - Syntagma square
5 km - Piraeus
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time.
Mikrolimano (literally: “Small Port”) is a mesmerizing, picturesque natural gulf in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming spot to spend free time.
V² DEVELOPMENT is perfectly located in the heart of this beautiful location.
We offer luminous and functional apartments with a panoramic view of green surroundings.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and swimming pools.
The residence features gardens.
Completion - winter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most quiet area of Attica Kryoneri.
Pharmacy - 850 meters
Grove - 550 meters
Supermarket - 800 meters
Primary school - 1.2 km