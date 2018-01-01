  1. Realting.com
Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€610,000
;
9
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and storerooms.

Some flats have parking spaces.

The residence features an underground garage.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • REHAU underfloor heating
  • Electric fireplace
  • Solar water heater
  • Air conditioning
  • Aluminium windows
  • Electric shutters
  • Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea – 2 km
  • Airport – 30 minutes
New building location
Attica, Greece

Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€610,000
