Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece

We offer apartments and townhouses with parking spaces and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The residence is located a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center and near the sea.
Pharmacy - 230 meters
Metro station - 700 meters
Primary school - 500 meters
Park - 700 meters
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in southwestern Athens, in a quiet area, close to a metro sation.
Metro station - 1 km
University - 700 meters
Shops and restaurants - 1 km
School - 1 km
Airport - 43 km