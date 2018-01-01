Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece

We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.
Features of the flats
Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.
Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Video intercom
Suspended ceilings
Hidden lighting
Air conditioning
Solar panels
"Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.
We offer apartments with large terraces and a panoramic view, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the greenest areas of Athens.
School - 20 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
Grove - 560 meters
We offer apartments with parking spaces and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes