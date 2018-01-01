Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece

We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters
Thera - 10 minutes
International airport - 5 minutes drive
Pyrgos - 10 minutes
We offer functional apartments with large windows in a residence with a roof-top garden.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heater
Alarm
Central antenna
Security door
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 400 meters
School - 110 meters
Supermarket - 600 meters
Grove - 800 meters
Stadium - 1.1 km
We offer apartments with balconies and storerooms.
Some flats have parking spaces.
The residence features an underground garage.
Facilities and equipment in the house
REHAU underfloor heating
Electric fireplace
Solar water heater
Air conditioning
Aluminium windows
Electric shutters
Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea – 2 km
Airport – 30 minutes