Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece

We offer high-quality and stylish villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, views of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a tennis court.

Aluminium double-glazed windows

Wooden interior doors

Marble floors

Fireplace

Air conditioning

Solar panels

Security system

High-speed Internet

Beach - 500 meters

Chania center - 9.6 km

Airport - 7.1 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure