Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece

Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€5,50M
About the complex

We offer high-quality and stylish villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, views of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a tennis court.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Wooden interior doors
  • Marble floors
  • Fireplace
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar panels
  • Security system
  • High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 500 meters
  • Chania center - 9.6 km
  • Airport - 7.1 km
New building location
Chania Municipality, Greece

