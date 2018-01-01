  1. Realting.com
Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,15M
;
5
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

Some flats have private swimming pools.

The residence features an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fans
  • Oak flooring
  • Security door
  • Air conditioning
  • KItchen cabinetry
  • Alarm
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 300 meters
  • Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Similar complexes
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Artemida, Greece
from
€190,000
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
€760,500
Residential complex Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€590,000
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Attica, Greece
from
€255,000
Residential complex Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€250,000
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,15M
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
€620,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex includes 9 apartments and 4 duplexes. The apartments have from 1 to 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, a storage room and a parking space on the basement floor. Facilities and equipment in the house panoramic windows with double glazing parquet floors equipped kitchen and bathrooms built-in wardrobes air ventilation system Location and nearby infrastructure Alimos is a prestigious coastal area with sandy beaches, numerous restaurants, bars and parks. Athens Airport can be reached in 40 minutes by car. The center of Athens can be reached by metro, tram, bus.
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€900,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms. Some flats have private swimming pools. Completion - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Security door Air conditioning Solar water heaters Heat pump Location and nearby infrastructure Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Athens, Greece
from
€395,000
Area 113–138 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Large parks, broad streets, spacious houses and “short” apartment buildings are what one will come across with in the area. Beyond what you can attest visually, what you will surely feel is the high social and educational level of the inhabitants. Traditionally, Melissia has loyal patrons who are either Greeks of high social background that live in the area for many generations and could not easily reconcile with an area that offers them less or foreigners who work in the many  embassies, consulates and multinational companies that consciously choose to have the center of their activities in such a high quality area.   Our company, Vitruvius Investments, with exceptional respect for the character of the area and the high standards that must be met by any project done there, chose to develop “Melissia Oxygen”. It is a complex of 6 spacious and luxurious apartments located in a three-storey building, on a plot that offers unique facilities to the residents, such as: beautiful garden, seating areas, kids’ playground and a modern gym. All the aforementioned coexist creating the beautiful image of a complete project, worthy of the area. In addition, the location of the plot is worth mentioning as it is located in a place that ensures to the residents a quiet living but at the same time so close to the center of the area, the amazing restaurants and all the shops.
