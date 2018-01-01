Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece

Athens, Greece

from €395,000

113–138 m² 3

Completion date: 2022

Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Large parks, broad streets, spacious houses and “short” apartment buildings are what one will come across with in the area. Beyond what you can attest visually, what you will surely feel is the high social and educational level of the inhabitants. Traditionally, Melissia has loyal patrons who are either Greeks of high social background that live in the area for many generations and could not easily reconcile with an area that offers them less or foreigners who work in the many embassies, consulates and multinational companies that consciously choose to have the center of their activities in such a high quality area. Our company, Vitruvius Investments, with exceptional respect for the character of the area and the high standards that must be met by any project done there, chose to develop “Melissia Oxygen”. It is a complex of 6 spacious and luxurious apartments located in a three-storey building, on a plot that offers unique facilities to the residents, such as: beautiful garden, seating areas, kids’ playground and a modern gym. All the aforementioned coexist creating the beautiful image of a complete project, worthy of the area. In addition, the location of the plot is worth mentioning as it is located in a place that ensures to the residents a quiet living but at the same time so close to the center of the area, the amazing restaurants and all the shops.